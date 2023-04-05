Apple CEO Tim Cook Gives His Advice To Parents About Screen Time

Apple sells millions of iPhones every year and its popularity cannot be questioned. But even then, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple believes that long screen time is not ideal for kids and parents should put a limit to how much their kids can use the phone.

After sharing his views on AR and VR recently, Cook was quizzed about technology becoming an obsessive part of people’s lives. Surprisingly, he said that parents should have better control on how much time their children use digital devices like smartphones and tablets.

He understands the new generation of kids are born in a digital era, every using these devices comes to them naturally and at an early age. And that reason itself means parents should have stringent rules to reduce screen time. It is intriguing to hear Cook say these things, especially when he heads a company that makes the majority of its money from selling phones, in this case iPhones.

But Cook defends the company’s philosophy by stating its actual objective for making technology vibrant and powerful. He claims Apple makes technology to empower people and help them learn and create new things. We don’t want people using our phones too much. We’re not incentivized for that. We don’t want that,” he was quoted saying in the GQ interview.

So what advice does Cook have for the parents to follow the less screen time rule? He points to the iPhone ‘Screen time’ feature that can help them track the phone usage of their kids and control the content that is accessible on the iPhone. Cook says he uses Screen Time religiously, which has helped him cut down his screen time.

Even Android users have the feature called Digital Dashboard that can help people track their usage and have a control over their screen time. It is fair to say that Cook has balanced out his opinion on increasing screen time by asking people to control their usage by accessing data on their iPhone, which itself is more screen time.

Read all the Latest Tech News here