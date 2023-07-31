Apple Confirms Major Bug Causing Issues With Parental Controls: What It Means

Apple provides a slew of features that help parents to keep a check on the screen time that the kids spend on iPad. The control was offered with the iOS 12 update which makes it easy to put a limit on how much time they can spend, without having to track the activities.

But a recent bug in iPadOS seems to have made it easy for the kids to bypass the parental controls, which has become a concern for the people. The bug in Screen time means the parents are not able to set a limit, allowing the kids to easily tweak their usage and even increase it without anyone able to track their history.

The issue is seemingly affecting iPhone users as well, and Apple has a grasp of the situation but no fixed timeline has been provided to fix the issue. Instead, Apple says that its engineers are working on updates to fix the situation, which doesn’t really say when the controls will start working like before.

Reports suggest the bug in Screen time is related to a Downtime setting, which is the crucial link between setting a limit limit for the device to turn off, which puts a control on much screen time your kids get. It is likely that the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 versions will offer some kind of fix to the bug, even though the company has clearly not felt any urgent need to resolve the problem.

However, Apple cannot be questioned for its focus on major issues, and recently it rolled out the new iOS, macOS and iPadOS versions to secure against multiple zero-day vulnerabilities that posed a major threat to millions of Apple devices.

The company is set for a busy end to the year, with the new iPhone 15 series launch expected around September, while the new Macs and iPad Pros making their way in October this year.