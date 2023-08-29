Apple Could Become The Top Smartphone Brand After Launch Of iPhone 15 Series

Apple could be selling more iPhones than brands like Samsung in the market by next year, which is likely to make the Cupertino-based giant the top dog in the global smartphone segment.

And all this will be made possible with the success of the iPhone 15 series which is launching next month. Industry analysts are quietly bullish about the new iPhones, especially the Pro Max variant, which is expected to feature a periscope lens for the first time in Apple’s history.

The sales of the iPhone 15 series are projected to help Apple surpass Samsung as the top smartphone brand and that will be reflected in the industry report coming in 2024 once the major chunk of sales are accounted for by the analysts.

As mentioned by Ming-Chi Kuo, Samsung’s sales in the past year have gone down by 10 per cent, and the South Korean brand is likely to sell around 220 million phones in the next 12 months.

Apple is expected to grow at 10 per cent, with a total sale volume of 250 million units during the same period. Kuo says that the rumoured design changes and camera upgrades could help the company garner higher interest, not only for the Pro variants but for the vanilla and Plus models of the iPhone 15 series as well.

Going to the top of the pile in the market will invariably help Apple please its shareholders further as the share prices will jump into the green. It is hardly surprising that everyone is keenly awaiting the new iPhone series, and we’re probably just a few weeks from getting our first look at the iPhone 15 lineup.

The new iPhones could get the Dynamic Island notch on all the models this year, while the Pro version takes the new A17 chip under the hood, and upgraded cameras. Some reports have suggested that Apple could rebrand the iPhone 15 Pro Max as Ultra this year, but we’re not too sure about that happening this year.