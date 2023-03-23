Apple Could Bring Dynamic Island Notch To All iPhone 15 Models: Report

The iPhone 15 series is launching this year even though we are not sure about the moniker of the lineup right now. Last year, Apple decided to make the Pro models more appealing with features like Dynamic island, better cameras and a bigger battery.

Now, we have seen reports which hint that the iPhone 15 series will have dynamic island, not just the Pro models. The leaked prototypes of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro and the Pro Max seem to carry identical notch that is likely to expand thanks to the software optimisation done in iOS since its addition last year.

While the report shares this positive update, it also mentions that the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus is unlikely to feature a ProMotion display, instead having the standard 60Hz refresh rate screen. These two models will also miss out on the Always-On Display feature and Apple will continue with this ploy of using older A-series chips with the non-Pro models in 2023 as well.

The major difference is going to be in the build materials, with Apple tipped to be using titanium frame for the Pro models rather than the stainless steel finish. Making this change will surely help the company to trim the size and weight of the Pro models, which is definitely needed. The mute switch is also expected to change on the Pro variants this year, with a different mechanism to help you turn the iPhone silent or in sound mode.

Apple could also introduce USB C charging with the iPhone 15 series this year, which is going to be an exciting addition for millions across the globe. Not only does the change allow people to use third-party chargers, but also hope that Apple can bump up the charging speed for its premium phones. All these additions could help Apple to increase the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro series later this year when it launches.

