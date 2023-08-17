Apple Could Cut iPhone 15 Production Due To These Reasons: Report

Apple may have to reduce the production of the iPhone 15 models due to a shortage of components, such as camera sensors and display panels, according to a new report ahead of the official launch of the iPhone 15 series in September.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple analyst Jeff Pu predicted in a note to investors that Apple plans to ship 77 million iPhone 15 units—down from the previously expected 83 million. This could be due to two main reasons.

Firsty, Apple’s mass production plans could be hampered by supply issues with various components, including the Sony-made camera sensor, the rumored titanium frame for the ‘Pro’ models, and the new OLED panel with much thinner bezels.

And secondly, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to jump in price this time around, and this could affect the demand for these models.

This year, several analysts—including Ming-Chi Kuo—have predicted the same. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199. If this turns out to be true—it will be the first time since the iPhone X was released in 2017 for $999 that the Pro models will see a $100 price increase.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to have a number of changes over the iPhone 14 Pro, including switching to USB-C and a new “action button.” The use of USB-C on the new iPhones would be a departure from Apple’s outdated Lightning connector, which was first introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012.

In addition, the iPhone Pro models are expected to have Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, which could have a clock speed of 3.70 GHz and be based on a new 3nm process—compared to the 4nm process used by the A16 Bionic. The standard iPhone 15 models—on the other hand—are expected to have the A16 Bionic chip, which is also used in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Bloomberg’s Mark German has suggested that Apple’s iPhone event could take place on September 12 later next month, where it will launch the new iPhone 15 models and the next-generation Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.