Apple Could Find It Hard To Sell The Vision Pro Headset In China: Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Apple Could Find It Hard To Sell The Vision Pro Headset In China: Here’s Why

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 17:30 IST

Cupertino, California, USA

Apple Vision Pro faces challenges before its launch

The company launched its first-gen mixed reality headset that will be available in the market by the end of next year.

Apple Vision Pro headset won’t be available in the market till early next year but Apple already has some issues launching the product in one of its most important markets. According to reports, Apple Vision Pro headset will require a name change if it has to sell in China, as the trademark for the name Vision Pro is owned by Huawei in the region.

The Vision Pro branding can be only used by Huawei in China, which means Apple will have to look for another name to sell its mixed reality headset, or find some kind of legal agreement with Huawei to sell its device as Vision Pro in the country.

The details for the trademark were first spotted by MyDrivers, who claims that Huawei signed up for the name and was granted the trademark to use Vision Pro from November 2021 to November 2031.

Huawei has already used the Vision brand name to sell its smart TVs and smart glasses in the region as per reports. So, for Apple to have any chance of launching its Vision Pro headset in China, it will have to agree to a monetary term with Huawei, which is unlikely to come cheap.

Deals like these aren’t new to Apple, as the company had previously managed to get the licence to use the name iPad in China, and reportedly paid $60 million to a company called Proview Technology to make it happen. Huawei is definitely a bigger name in China, and it is unlikely that the company will grant Apple the rights to sell its mixed reality headset under its original name.

Apple is planning to launch the Vision Pro headset in its home market initially and then by the end of next year, it could have China on the list where the mixed reality headset could make its debut if everything goes according to plan. The XR headset from Apple is priced at $3,500, has around 12 cameras under the hood and is powered by M2 chipset.

S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
first published:June 14, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 17:30 IST