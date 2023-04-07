Apple Could Have India-Made iPhone 15 Models For Launch This Year

Apple is planning for life outside of China and India is one of the main hubs for its production in the future. But with the company already making iPhones in the country, a new report this week hints that Apple could have iPhone 15 models made in India that will be part of the launch lineup.

The report via Bloomberg says that Apple will be shipping some iPhone 15 models from India after it launches later this year. It mentions that the vanilla iPhone 15 casings are being manufactured in India, which means the whole unit is assembled in the country before shipping out.

The news about iPhone 15 being made in India is hardly surprising as the company has been making previous vanilla iPhone variants here as well. But the report is quick to point out that even though Apple views India and Vietnam as ideal production alternatives for China, the company will still make the iPhone 15 Plus and the Pro models in China for the next few years at least.

But the fact that Apple has already started making the upcoming iPhone model in India shows the company is gradually building its supply chain with resources that match its quality standards. Having said that, Apple is still not convinced about the quality control that is needed for manufacturing the iPhone 15 Pros in India.

Either way, Apple is surely building its base to grow further in the Indian market. The company is opening its first set of retail stores in the country this month, with the first one in Mumbai likely to see Tim Cook visit the country and meet with the fanboys.

This year’s iPhone lineup promises to be exciting, not only because of the hardware upgrades but also Apple being forced to finally bring USB C ports to iPhones for charging (thanks to EU lawmakers). The Pro models could see a major bump up in the camera specs, while we should see four models like the past few years.

