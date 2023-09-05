Apple Could Simultaneously Release iOS 17 And iPadOS 17: Report

Apple is expected to launch both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 simultaneously this fall, in contrast to last year when iPadOS 16 faced delays, notes Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman points out that Apple released the eighth beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 last week, and the “quick succession of releases" for the sixth, seventh, and eighth betas suggests that Apple could be wrapping up the development cycle soon.

Furthermore, he mentions that while iPadOS 16 saw nearly a month of delay last year, iPadOS 17 may see a simultaneous release alongside iOS 17. Additionally, with the imminent launch of iPhone 15 on September 12, Apple needs to finish the development of iOS 17 to begin installing the OS on newly manufactured iPhone 15 models.

iPadOS 16, iOS 17: What to Expect

The iPhone manufacturer is anticipated to introduce a range of new features for both iPadOS 17 and iOS 17. To begin with, in both operating systems, Apple will allow users to customize their lock screens. Apple notes, “​​Select a jaw-dropping wallpaper like Astronomy, perfect for the large display. Or Kaleidoscope, which animates as you rotate iPad. Browse a gallery of collections for inspiration,” Apple notes. Moreover, users will also have the ability to add widgets to the iPad lock screen.

Additionally, similar to iOS 17, users can create their own stickers from photos by tapping and holding on any person, animal, or object in a photo to detach it from the background. Tapping ‘Add Sticker’ will automatically place the Live Sticker in your Sticker Drawer.

Apple is set to introduce several updates to FaceTime as well—including the option to leave a message when a call goes unanswered, the ability to silence unknown callers, and even support for Apple Watch in video message playback. These updates will appeal to its users, given that FaceTime is one of the most popular features among Apple customers.