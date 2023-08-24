Apple Endorses California Bill On 'Right to Repair': What It Means

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the ”right to repair bill” or ”Senate Bill 244” as currently drafted, in a letter on Tuesday, which requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices.

The iPhone maker’s move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances.

”We support ”SB 244” because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property,” Apple said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone 15 series, which should happen next month, but the company has concerns already.

Reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) variant will not be hitting the shelves before October, which is a delay of around 3 weeks from the supposed launch of the device. It has been mentioned that Apple plans to use a new camera sensor for the Pro Max variant, which will be supplied by Sony, but the unit is unlikely to meet the actual production timeline, which invariably pushes the availability date for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model in the market.

The report from 9to5Mac has quoted an analyst who has in-depth details on the production and Apple’s suppliers who are facing issues to put the puzzle into place before the big launch event from Apple.