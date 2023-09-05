Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro To Launch With These New Features On September 12

Apple Event 2023: Apple is all set to host its ‘Wonderlust’ event next week, September 12, where the brand is expected to unveil four new iPhones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Leaks have already revealed that all latest iPhones will be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island feature.

Several reports have also claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to come with additional features, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. Here’s a quick look at the new features you can expect in Pro models this year.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models might come with a sleek titanium frame that’s lighter than the previous stainless steel one. Inside, they could boast a speedy A17 Bionic chip built using a cutting-edge 3nm process. Instead of the usual Ring/Silent switch, there might be a new Action button that can do various tasks.

As per MacRumors, charging and data transfers could get faster thanks to the USB-C port. You’ll have new colour choices on Pro Model, including Titan Gray, Blue, Silver, and Space Black, plus thinner borders around the screen with ultra-thin curved bezels.

Reports also suggested that faster Wi-Fi on the 6GHz band with Wi-Fi 6E is also expected on Pro models. These iPhones might have 8GB of RAM for smoother multitasking and a powerful periscope telephoto lens for impressive zoom, exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Multiple reports have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to be priced $100 higher than its predecessor, with a starting price of $1,099 in the US (around Rs. 81,200). On the other hand, the 15 Pro Max is rumored to have a $200 increase in price, potentially starting at $1,299 (around Rs. 95,800).

Additionally, the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $799 (around Rs. 59,000), while the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $899 (around Rs. 66,400). According to reports, the new iPhone 15 series would be available for pre-order on September 15, and could go on sale on September 22.