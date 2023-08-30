Apple Event 2023: AirPods With USB-C Charging Case To Launch On September 12

Apple Event 2023: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has confirmed to host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 at 10:30 pm Tuesday, (IST), where we can expect the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, Apple Watches Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 and much more.

The company has also announced that the ‘Wonderlust’ event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California on Tuesday, September 12 and the live stream of the event will start with Apple CEO Tim Cook hosting the keynote from 10:30 PM IST onwards. You can watch the live stream of the event on Apple’s website or on their YouTube page.

Ahead of the launch event, a new report has revealed that Apple is planning to announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case on September 12. Additionally, it’s important to note that all four iPhone 15 models set to debut next month are anticipated to have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

“To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port," Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. The report doesn’t give more info about the updated AirPods, so it is uncertain if this is for standard AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Both models will likely get USB-C charging cases to match iPhone 15 models. Gurman and other sources hinted that AirPods Pro might get a USB-C case later this year.

This year, Apple is set to release four models of the iPhone 15 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. All these new iPhones are likely to include the Dynamic Island, while the Pro versions will come with a new triple camera system. The Pro Max model might also include a periscope lens.

Besides the Apple iPhone 15 series and AirPods, the company will introduce the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $799 (around Rs. 59,000), while the 15 Ultra may start at $899 (around Rs. 66,400). The Pro model is expected to cost $100 more than the previous model, starting at $1,099 in the US (about Rs. 81,200). Meanwhile, the 15 Pro Max might see a $200 price increase, potentially starting at $1,299 (about Rs. 95,800).