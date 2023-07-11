CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple Forced To Stop This Security Update For iPhone And iPads: Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Apple Forced To Stop This Security Update For iPhone And iPads: Here’s Why

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:19 IST

Delhi, India

iOS security update had some issue which caused the rollback

The new security update was issued to fix an urgent vulnerability but now Apple seems to have rolled it back, but why?

Apple has been forced to roll back its latest security update for iPhone, iPad and Mac users this week, and a lot of these users are worried after installing the update on Monday. Apple released the iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security response (RSR) update that is issued when there is an urgent need to fix some vulnerability in the software.

The iPad users also got a similar update this week, which seems to be causing problems for users, wherein they are unable to access platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram that were not working on Apple’s Safari browser, in fact showing them a warning about using these apps on the browser.

Turns out, Apple discovered a bug in these RSR updates a few hours after the release was issued to the public but reportedly had to pause the rollout to ensure the bug is fixed before anyone else installed the update and faces the same problem. There are quite a few of these iPhone, iPad and Mac users who have already jumped the gun to install the new version for their respective devices, but Apple is clearly making sure that these people do not worry about it.

These users have the choice to remove the security update, and for that, all they have to do is, head over to the settings on their device and manually rollback to the previous iOS, iPad or MacOS version for their model.

We were able to verify this support using our device, and it is true that Apple has stopped pushing this bug-ridden update for now. But anybody who has removed the update, should wait for the company to issue the new version, once the bug issue is resolved, which should happen in the next few days.

For iPhone users, follow these steps to remove this RSR update

Go to Settings on your iPhone

Click on General - About - iOS version

Tap on Remove Security Update to rollback to the previous version

About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. ios update
  2. MacOS
first published:July 11, 2023, 18:19 IST
