Apple HomePod With 7-inch Display Could Launch Next Year: All Details

Apple is planning to have an all-new HomePod speaker next year and it will carry a 7-inch display like the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show.

These details come via Ming-Chi Kuo analyst with a good track record for Apple launches. Kuo has talked about the rumoured product in his Medium post this week, giving validation to the previous reports from Bloomberg.

The post mentions that Apple could look at this new HomePod device as a part of its deeper integration into the smart home ecosystem and we are not surprised with those plans. Google and Amazon have used their respective display-centric speakers as a hub to control smart home devices, watch content and get other essential updates.

We have been hearing about this version of the HomePod for some time but Kuo talking about the product suggests we are closer to its official bow. For the product to launch in 2024, Apple will have already started the design stage or maybe come to the production side as well.

Apple could most likely offer Apple Music and some other third-party music apps on the device, along with support for systems that are compatible with HomeKit and Matter. Gurman from Bloomberg has said that Apple is looking to add a display to the HomePod, and also have a built-in camera that will support FaceTime calls, which is not surprising either.

The HomePod part of the device will offer a top-quality audio experience in the living room. Apple could rejig the platform for this device, which is going to be the most important part for the ecosystem to evolve and succeed in the near future. Apple users have been limited to having a smart speaker, so adding another product to the portfolio will not only appeal to the existing customers but also have others interested in signing up for the platform.

