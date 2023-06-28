Apple iCloud Prices Increased In These Countries: Here’s What You Pay Now

Apple iCloud users in some countries will have to shell out more for their cloud plans. The company has increased the prices of iCloud plans in multiple countries this week, which includes the UK, UAE and South Africa among others.

The iCloud prices have most likely gone up because of the fluctuating value of the currency in these regions, and people will have to bear that hike with increased spending on their iCloud plans. Here is the full list of countries where the Apple iCloud prices have gone up:

- UK

- Poland

- Romania

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Sweden

- Turkey

- UAE

- Tanzania

iCloud prices in the UK have gone up by 25 per cent, as reported by 9to5Mac. So, the base plan of 50GB data that was priced at 0.79 Pounds now comes for 0.99 Pounds per month.

Similarly, the highest iCloud plan in the region is priced at 8.99 Pounds per month, which was previously available for 6.99 Pounds per month. Interestingly, the price revision has been made for those with the standalone iCloud plans. Anybody signing up for the Apple One Bundle continues to get the same price.

Apple provides free 5GB cloud storage on iCloud for all its users, which is clearly not enough in this day and age. In comparison, Google gives you 15GB storage which includes Photos, Gmail and Drive. Apple iCloud plans start with 50GB data and work out to be more expensive than what you would pay for Drive storage. In countries like India, Google Drive gives you 100GB storage for Rs 130 per month. For Apple users, you have the iCloud+ service which comes for Rs 75 per month for 50GB data, going up to Rs 740 per month if you need 2TB iCloud storage.