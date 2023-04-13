Apple In Talks With Suppliers To Make MacBooks In Thailand: Report

The US-based Tech giant Apple is reportedly in discussions with suppliers regarding the production of MacBooks in Thailand, as part of the company’s efforts to increase its manufacturing capabilities beyond China. The news was first reported by Nikkei on Thursday.

Apple has been seeking to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on China. The company has already shifted some production to other countries, including Vietnam and India.

If the talks with suppliers are successful, it would mark a significant move for Apple into the Southeast Asian manufacturing market. The company has reportedly been in discussions with several potential suppliers, though no official announcements have been made.

The move would likely benefit both Apple and Thailand, as the tech giant would be able to reduce its dependence on China. And Thailand would gain increased investment and job opportunities in its manufacturing sector.

In related news, Apple recently doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The iPhone-maker said it will invest up to an additional $200 mln in its Restore Fund, which was created in 2021 with an initial $200 million commitment.

The additional investment is expected to help the fund start new projects and carry forward its previously stated goal to remove about 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the company said.

Apple is making efforts to become carbon neutral through its entire supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030.

The fund, launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and nonprofit Conservation International, has invested in forest properties in Brazil and Paraguay in the last two years.

The expanded fund will be managed by Climate Asset Management, a joint venture of HSBC Asset Management and Pollination, Apple said in a statement.

