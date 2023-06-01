Apple India Records Rs 25 Crore In Sales Thanks To New Store Launches In Mumbai And Delhi

Apple India has reportedly made around Rs 25 crore in sales thanks to the new store launches in Mumbai and Delhi. The company has clearly started earning its money back, and according to reports, Apple saw the biggest revenues for any electronics store around the non-festive period in the country.

The report from ET quoting sources say that both the Mumbai and Delhi Apple stores have garnered big sale openings in just a few weeks since they were opened to customers in the country.

The report says that both Mumbai and Delhi Apple stores have garnered monthly revenue of around Rs 22 to Rs 25 crore each. Apple also saw massive interest during the store launches in Mumbai and Delhi, which has helped the company make revenue Rs 10 crore on the opening day of the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai.

In comparison, a regular electronics store manages to make around Rs 8 crore during the whole month, which shows how much people in India have waited for Apple to open its gates to the first set of exclusive Apple Stores. The report claims Apple stores in both the cities saw more than 6,000 people on the launch day in Mumbai and Delhi.

If the numbers are solid and this is what Apple has managed to record in just a few weeks, it is going to be interesting to see how the retail stores fare over the course of the year.

Apple generally has its big launches during the second-half of the year, when you can expect the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Macs, and with these stores expected to line up with all the new models, the numbers are likely to get bigger in the coming months. Apple Stores will surely have a larger quality of products, something that other retailers were not able to offer. In addition to the experience of buying its products, Apple also has a host of other services provided in-store like the Genius Bar among others.

Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, were inaugurated by Tim Cook, CEO, Apple and there was a huge fanfare for these launches in the cities. Apple’s revenue numbers also look bigger than usual because of the average selling price of Apple products. For example, the iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,999 while the Macs these days start from well over a lakh.