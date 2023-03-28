Apple iOS 16.4 Released With New Emojis, Safari Web Push Notifications And More: How To Install

In good news for iPhone users, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has finally released the fourth major update to the iOS 16 operating system — the iOS 16.4, which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more.

The iOS 16.4 comes two months after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID. With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

It also includes Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, Voice Isolation for clearer cellular phone calls, the return of the Apple Books page turning animation, updates to Podcasts, new HomeKit architecture, and a number of other small changes and tweaks.

The new feature voice isolation for cellular calls feature will prioritise the users’ voice and will cut ambient noise around them. The feature was earlier available for FaceTime calls and other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications, but not for cellular.

To access this feature, users have to open the Control Center while on the call, tap on Mic Mode, and then select Voice Isolation from the list. Also, with the new update, the company is allowing iOS developers to send a notification to users (after gaining permission) when the user has pinned a web application to their Home Screen.

This update includes the following bug fixes:

- Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

- Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

- Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

How To Install

- Users can install iOS 16.4 update via a Wi-Fi network, or they can download and install them using the 5G network.

- To download and install iOS 16.4, go to Settings > General > Software Update and enable automatic updates

- Then, click on “Install Now” to update your iPhone to iOS 16.4.

- Make sure your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network or 5G network to quickly download it.

- Also, ensure that the iPhone has at least 50% battery before starting the software update process.

