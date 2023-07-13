Apple iOS 17 Public Beta Now Available: What's New, How To Download On Your iPhone

The US-based tech giant Apple has officially released the first beta of iOS 17, the latest version of the iPhone operating system announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023. This means the public beta of iOS 17 is now accessible to users for a free trial.

How To Download iOS 17 Public Beta On Your iPhone

- Before installing any beta update, back up your iPhone’s data.

- Now, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. (You need to Visit Apple’s Beta Software Program website on your iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID and agree to the terms and conditions)

- After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you can enroll eligible devices, which include recent iPhone models.

- Now, the public beta of iOS 17 will appear in your device’s Software Update settings tab.

- After installing the beta profile, go to your device’s Settings, tap on “General," and then select “Software Update."

- You will see the option to download and install the iOS 17 public beta.

- Tap on “Download and Install" to begin the installation process.

Compatibility:

iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XR/iPhone XS and later, which means it drops support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

List:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Apple iOS 17: What’s New

A‌pple’s latest iOS 17‌ comes with new features and enhancements, including StandBy mode, Bi-lingual Siri experience, Extended call history and more.

According to the company, iOS 17 is offering a convenient bilingual Siri experience, so users can interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi. Users can also combine English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi.

iOS 17 also brings new transliteration keyboards across major Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

- The Phone app is getting a big update, with features. Incoming calls get a totally new look with Contact Posters that let you customize how you appear on others’ devices across Phone, FaceTime, Messages, and AirDrop.

- Messages. Now you can use search filters to find exactly the message you are looking for and view a transcription of your audio messages.

- FaceTime: New video effects give you more ways to express yourself on all video conferencing apps, including FaceTime. You can now make FaceTime calls on Apple TV 4K using Continuity Camera.

- StandBy. By turning iPhone on its side while charging, you get a new full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to view from a distance. You can choose clocks, photos, and widgets to display. Support for Smart Stacks, Live Activities, and Siri make

- NameDrop: Now you can easily exchange your contact information by simply bringing your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch. The same gesture lets you share photos or kick off a SharePlay session.

- Journal: This brand-new app lets you capture your life’s everyday moments and special events by writing about them. Journal also

includes scheduled notifications to help build a habit and look back to past events to generate new insights.

- Maps: You can now download maps and use them while offline. Select an area you’d like to access, search and explore place information, and get routes for all modes of mobility, all while offline.

According to Apple, iOS 17 will be available as a free upgrade in the fall.