Apple iOS 17 To Come With New Lock Screen, Apple Music And App Library Features: Know More

The upcoming iOS 17 update is expected to bring new features and changes across various areas, including the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a recent Weibo post.

Users may have the option to adjust the font size on the Lock Screen, making it more customizable to their preferences. Additionally, a new button could allow users to share their custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users, adding a fun and interactive element to personalizing their devices.

Apple Music is also expected to receive updates in iOS 17, with the ability to view lyrics directly on the Lock Screen, providing a convenient way to follow along with songs. Furthermore, Apple Music’s interface may see simplified design changes, aiming to improve user experience and make it more user-friendly.

App Library, the feature that organizes apps on the home screen, could see improvements as well. Users might have the option to manually rename folders in the App Library, allowing for more customization and organization of apps according to personal preferences.

Lastly, Control Center, the menu that provides quick access to various settings, is also rumored to receive design changes in iOS 17. One notable change could be a flashlight brightness slider that can be freely adjusted, similar to the volume slider, providing more control and flexibility in using the flashlight feature on iPhones.

Overall, rumors have suggested iOS 17 will be a modest update focused on stability and performance enhancements, MacRumors reported.

On last week’s episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed what he expects from iOS 17, including improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps. The update is unlikely to include “major new features," like the customizable Lock Screen introduced with iOS 16.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5. The first beta version of the update should be made available to developers moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available in July.

