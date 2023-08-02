Apple iPad Mini 7 Likely To Launch Later This Year: Here's All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its seventh-generation iPad mini later this year. Like the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌, a chip upgrade may be the most likely feature coming to the next ‌iPad mini‌.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ has the A15 Bionic chip and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be released with the A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic chips in September. This suggests that the ‌iPad mini‌ might receive one of these processors.

According to a report from the leaker known as “ShrimpApplePro, " at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there might be a minor update to the ‌iPad mini‌ this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ to start mass production soon.

ShimpApplePro’s mention of the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌, along with information about new Apple Watch models expected in the fall, hints that the small tablet’s launch might happen sooner rather than later. However, the leaker will provide more details at a later time.

As per the report, the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ could see minor specifications upgrades, including the front and rear cameras, potentially introducing features like Photonic Engine, ProRes video recording, Audio zoom, and more. It might also get connectivity upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, similar to the latest iPad Pro models.

It’s likely that the ‌iPad mini‌ will have the same capabilities as the latest iPad Pro models. There’s a possibility that features like Apple Pencil hover might also be included, but specific details about the refreshed device are not yet known.

ShrimpApplePro also revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature the same design as the Series 8, with 41mm and 45mm case sizes, but a new pink colour will be available for the aluminum model.