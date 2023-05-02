Apple iPhone 14 Biggest Deal on Amazon Details: How To buy iPhone 14 at Rs 39,293

The sales are back on Amazon and for those of you who have been eyeing the iPhone 14 in India, this week is the perfect time to buy and save some money. Amazon is bringing a special deal offer on the iPhone 14 that gives you a chance to buy the model for under Rs 40,000.

The online platform is hosting the Summer Sale from May 4 but its Prime members can avail the special iPhone 14 deal earlier. So, how do you get the iPhone 14 at the discounted price, how much discount will you actually get and what all does it include, here are all the details.

iPhone 14 Special Deal For Buyers: How It Works?

Amazon’s special deal on the iPhone 14 is available for Prime customers, which is Amazon’s membership service. With this offering the iPhone 14 final price comes down to Rs 39,293 for the buyer. Here is the breakdown of the deal for iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 MRP - Rs 79,900

Deal price on Amazon - Rs 66,999

Bank discount (for ICICI and Kotak customers) - Rs 375

Amazon Pay ICICI credit card cashback - Rs 2,331

Exchange value on old phone - maximum of Rs 20,000

Amazon Pay rewards - Rs 5,000

When you calculate all these figures, the final price of the iPhone 14 vanilla model comes to Rs 39,232. Now, if you go through the conditions, some of them are limited to select customers. You will need the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and even the ICICI bank cards to get some of the discounts given above. The effective deal price from Amazon for the iPhone 14 is Rs 66,999 which means you get a discount of Rs 12,910 on the iPhone model. Even at this price, the iPhone 14 is a great buy, and if you are lucky enough to fulfil the other criterias, then it becomes a no-brainer.

Having said that, the condition on the exchange discount is debatable as the maximum value of Rs 20,000 is only going to be offered if you exchange with a new model from brands like Samsung or Google. Other brands might fetch you around Rs 10,000 at best.

Amazon also says you have the option to buy the iPhone 14 with a no cost EMI of up to 12 months, which means you will only have to pay Rs 128/day for the next one year.

