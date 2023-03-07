Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus In New Yellow Colour May Launch This Week

Apple may launch its latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new yellow colour option this week. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said "a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent".

“Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent," he wrote. A report from MacRumors also revealed that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing with reporters this Tuesday, March 7, which could be related to the launch of a new iPhone colour.

The US-based tech giant may announce the new iPhone 14 colour option with a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, potentially alongside the introduction of new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colours for the spring, the report said.

The brand last offered a Yellow color option for the iPhone 11 in 2019 and the iPhone XR in 2018. It’s unclear if Apple is planning a new colour for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but Yellow might be similar to the current Gold option for those devices.

The Cupertino-based company announced new Green colours for the iPhone 13 series on March 8 last year, so there is a chance the briefing is related to a new iPhone colour being announced. The US-based tech giant often adds new iPhone colours in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle.

Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green colour for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

In related news, according to 9to5Mac sources, Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip. The unannounced M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip. The report doesn’t indicate when the trio of MacBooks will be announced.

Read all the Latest Tech News here