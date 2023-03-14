Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus In Yellow Colour To Be Available In India From Today

After announcing the pre-booking for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new Yellow colour option in India and more than 60 other countries and regions recently, the US-based tech giant Apple has now announced the in-store availability of the latest iPhones in the country from Tuesday, March 14 (today).

There are no changes to the devices beyond the new Yellow finish. The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is also available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED options.

The iPhone 14 measures 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80mm and weighs 172.00 grams. Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, had said.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone," Borchers added.

Apple often releases at least one new iPhone colour in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. While an Alpine Green color was introduced for iPhone 13 Pro models last spring, there is no new colour for the Pro variants this time.

Read all the Latest Tech News here