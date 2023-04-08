Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus In Yellow: Watch The First Look Video Here

After nearly six months since its initial launch in September last year, Apple has finally launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow in India, refreshing the lineup. With the addition of the yellow colourway, the standard iPhone 14 now comes in a total of six shades. However, unlike last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, this year’s iPhone 14 Pro did not receive a new colour option.

In this video, we get the initial hands-on impressions of Apple’s new summer-inspired colour and explore the significance of this launch.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Colour Model First Look

Although Apple has not made any changes to the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus—launching a new model just six months after the initial release presents a significant opportunity for Apple to boost its sales. The company’s sales have been impacted by COVID-related lockdowns and supply chain disruptions in China.

The colour itself is a subtle shade of yellow that resembles a lemon, which is different from the prior yellow shades that Apple has offered with its iPhones, such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 11. Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 5C, the yellow colour on the iPhone 14 is more muted and less bright. To put it simply, if the iPhone XR is bumblebee yellow, the iPhone 14 is more lemony.

In addition, the sides of the iPhone 14 in yellow are almost gold-like, which compliments the rest of the colour. Thanks to Apple’s attention to detail, the camera rings are of the same colour as the sides—giving the phone a refined appearance.

Moreover, with the iPhone 14 series, Apple has tried to create a stark difference between the non-pro and Pro models―with the former being offered with the A15 Bionic, and not the latest A16 Bionic, which is reserved for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro models, alongside the widely popular Dynamic Island feature. This has created an unprecedented demand for the Pro lineup this year, diverting the focus from the vanilla offerings. Ergo, offering the vanilla iPhone 14 in yellow is an ideal way for Apple to make headlines again―and get the sales going.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow and other colour ways are available in storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Read all the Latest Tech News here