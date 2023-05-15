Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Get Upgraded 48MP Camera Lens: Know More

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to launch its latest iPhone 15 series in September 2023. Ahead of the official announcement, a recent leak suggests that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens.

According to a report from MacRumors, Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu said that the new 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a three-stacked sensor, which can capture more light for improved image quality.

However, Pu believes that recent supply chain checks suggest the stacked sensor is likely facing yield issues, which could lead to production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Nonetheless, the devices are still expected to launch in September as of now, the report said.

Apple first introduced the 48MP camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The lens allows users to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, which retain more detail in the image file for more editing flexibility. Pu was the first to report that iPhone 15 Pro models would no longer feature solid-state buttons due to “design issues."

However, he still expects iPhone 15 Pro models to have a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, an increased 8GB of RAM, and more. He also reiterated that all four iPhone 15 models will have a USB-C port. As the launch date for the iPhone 15 series approaches, more information is expected to surface regarding the features and specifications of these models.

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.

Meanwhile, another report suggests that the iPhone maker will partner with the Tata Group to assemble iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India. According to TrendForce, the Tata Group will be the fourth company to manufacture iPhones for Apple after Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare.