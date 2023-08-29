Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Come In New Light Green Colour

The Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones, which are rumored to launch on September 12. A recent leak suggests that Apple’s lower-end iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 models will be available in a new light green colour.

The latest information comes from leakers MajinBuOfficial and URedditor, Macrumors reported. According to the report, it appears the new colour option will be very similar to the green finish available for the iPhone 12 and the discontinued iPhone 12 mini.

However, it is not certain whether this color will be ready when the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are launched next month, or if it will be available as an extra in the 2024 spring.

Leaks, earlier, suggested that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer colour options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.

The company also makes the standard iPhones available in (PRODUCT)RED, a deep red that benefits The Global Fund, an organisation fighting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, the lower-end devices from Apple will feature big changes in terms of design and features — iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. Both devices could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.

In terms of pricing, the standard model is expected to start at $799 (around Rs. 59,000), while the 15 Ultra may start at $899 (around Rs. 66,400). The Pro model is expected to cost $100 more than the previous model, starting at $1,099 in the US (about Rs. 81,200). Meanwhile, the 15 Pro Max might see a $200 price increase, potentially starting at $1,299 (about Rs. 95,800).