Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Come With 48MP Camera: All Details

For the first time, US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring major camera upgrades to the base variants of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the lower-end iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models launching later this year will feature a 48MP rear camera lens with a new stacked sensor design that can capture more light.

According to the analyst, Apple resolved yield issues for its new camera sensor by working with supplier Sony, who increased production capacity to meet Apple’s demand. As a result, Android partners experienced a significant reduction in supply.

Apple first introduced a 48MP camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This lens allows users to capture 48MP ProRAW photos, offering more detail and editing flexibility in the image file. In comparison, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from the same year used a 12MP camera lens.

Kuo’s report confirms a claim made by Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, who mentioned in May that the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus would feature a new three-stacked sensor with a 48-megapixel lens to capture more light for better image quality.

Initially, Pu had raised concerns about possible yield issues with the stacked sensor, which might have led to production delays for the ‌iPhone 15‌ series. However, Kuo’s latest report indicates that Apple has resolved these issues.

Another report recently revealed that iPhone 15 series will be available in new colour options and larger batteries. As per the report, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come in a new green colour option. This finish would be similar to the Green variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. The vanilla model was earlier speculated to come in pink and light blue shades.

The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades. It also claimed yhat iPhone 15 will feature an 18 per cent larger battery, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro a 14 per cent larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max a 12 per cent larger battery.