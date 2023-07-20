Apple iPhone 15 Launch Could Face Delays: Here’s Why

Apple iPhone 15 launch could be delayed by a month, as per an industry analyst quoted in multiple reports on Thursday. The analyst shared this update after checking with Apple’s supply chain, and going by these estimates, he feels Apple could launch the iPhone 15 series in October this year, instead of its usual September timeline.

The analyst has not given a clear reason behind the supposed delayed launch of the iPhone 15 series. Earlier this month, Bloomberg quoted sources saying the iPhone launch is well on schedule, while the company could have another event for the Macs in October.

Apple usually keeps a tight leash on these rumours but the supply chain rumours are hard to avoid, but it is likely that the new development could be a guessing game rather than the actual update.

Either way, we are just a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series which will again have four models, which includes the vanilla, plus and the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Reports suggest Apple could bring the iPhones in new colours this year, which somehow grabs a lot of attention. There is also the talk about iPhones going fully USB C from this year, to comply with the impending EU rules for common chargers.

The cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max should get some upgrades, not just with the megapixels but the performance of the sensors as well. There have been rumours about Apple using a periscope lens on the Pro Max version but we feel that could be part of the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. The vanilla iPhone 15 should also see some improvements, if Apple wants to jack up the base pricing of the iPhones for buyers this year.