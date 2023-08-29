Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event And Date Announced: What We Expect This Year

Apple iPhone 15 series is launching next month and now the company has officially confirmed the launch event that is going to happen on September 12. Apple is expected to go full monty at the event next month, where not only we will see new iPhones with new features but also other Apple products that are usually part of the launch lineup.

Apple will be hosting the event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California on Monday, September 12 and the live stream of the event will start with Apple CEO Tim Cook hosting the keynote from 10:30 PM IST onwards. Apple will make its live stream available on the Apple Events page on its website and you can also head over to the Apple YouTube page to watch the event across different platforms.

As seen in the main image, the invite for this year’s Apple event invite has new colour shades, which could be a hint that the new iPhones will have more options. There is an interesting curve in the Apple logo which could probably be the teaser for the first-ever USB C port on an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event On September 12: What Else Will Launch?

Apple will have four iPhone 15 models this year as well, which comprises the Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. The new iPhones are expected to sport the Dynamic Island on all the models, while the Pro variants get the new triple camera system. The Pro Max model is tipped to feature a periscope lens, which would be exciting to see on an iPhone.

In addition to the Apple iPhone 15 lineup, the company will also have the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra coming out in front of the world. There is also the prospect of seeing the new Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro model, something that wasn’t part of the WWDC 2023 lineup earlier this year.

Apple will share all the updates at the event, and you can stay tuned with us for all the news and product announcements from the company.