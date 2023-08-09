Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event Likely To Be Held On September 12: All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming iPhone 15 series including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, next month. According to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple iPhone 15 launch event is likely to be held on Tuesday (September 12).

In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, iOS 17 and more.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Gurman said that “signs are increasingly pointing to September 12 as the iPhone 15 event date." “Sept 12 event is being prepared as an in-person launch. So recorded video + people watching at the Apple campus + hands-on afterwards. Same as the iPhone 14," Gurman added.

Earlier, Gurman had suggested September 12 or September 13 as two potential dates for the event, but now it seems like Tuesday is the more probable candidate.

Apple’s iPhone‌ events are usually held during the first two weeks of September and often take place on a Tuesday. Launching in early September allows Apple to push ‌iPhone‌ sales ahead of the end of the fiscal quarter, MacRumors said.

According to reports, if the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are unveiled on September 12 and Apple sticks to its usual debut timing, pre-orders will take place on Friday, September 15, and a launch will follow on Friday, September 22. This year, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag compared to the current models.

The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will cost $799 and $899 as before. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at up to $1,099 (up from $999), and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost up to $1,299 (up from $1,099).

The Pro models are rumored to have several new features, such as a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner display bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.