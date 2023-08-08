Apple iPhone 15 Pro Could Finally End The Storage Problem For Users: Here’s How

Apple could finally end the storage problem for iPhone users with the new iPhone 15 Pro models this year. We already know that the new iPhone 15 series is going to be costlier, but it seems that increase could come with a major relief for consumers.

Reports say that Apple could make 256GB as the base storage model for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max this year. That’s not all, the company is tipped to bring iPhone 15 Pro models with up to 2TB storage for buyers. Over the years, Apple has played it smart with the storage models for iPhones. Earlier the company used to have a 64GB variant and then moved to 256GB, while lately you have 128GB as the base model.

But with the advancement in camera tech and the size of the apps going up, people have been crying out for an increase in the base model, which could finally happen this year, at least for the Pro models that have been the hot-sellers for Apple in the past few years. If the new iPhones do get a 48MP camera, expect the size of the photos and videos shot on these models to go up dramatically.

So, having a 256GB base storage for the iPhone 15 Pro duos is not only good news for the buyers but Apple also, which allows them to bump up the price tag, helping fill its coffers further.

The iPhone 15 Pro models get the latest features, including the Dynamic Island notch, new A-series chip on board and the triple camera setup at the back. All these tools make it paramount that Apple goes with a 256GB storage model for iPhone this year, and most reports suggest it will finally happen, giving buyers more choices based on their needs. The new iPhone 15 series is expected to launch around September 13 and could be the first model to come with USB C for charging and data transfer.