Apple iPhone 15 Pro Expected To Launch In Dark Blue Colour: All Details

With Apple planning to launch new iPhones in September this year, a new leak has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a unique dark blue colour that has a gray tone.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new titanium material, featuring a unique blue shade with a brushed finish. Unlike previous stainless steel options, this blue colour has a darker tone with more gray. It resembles the blue used for the iPhone 12 Pro models but with a deeper and more refined appearance, MacRumors reported.

Blue colour variant is expected to accompany silver, space gray/space black, and titanium gray shades, with the latter color a lighter silver-gray than the space gray/space black shade, the report said,

Coming to the design, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, but with some minor design tweaks. Slimmer bezels around the display are expected, and the mute switch will be replaced by a multi-function mute button. There will be a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, and the volume and power buttons could be in slightly different locations.

In related news, Analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced higher than $1099—marking a price increase for the first time in years.

As spotted by MacRumors, he now believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, could jump in sticker price due to a number of hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, more RAM, the A17 Bionic chipset, solid state buttons, and a periscope zoom lens for improved zooming.

The iPhone 15 series—which may include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—is expected to have a number of new features, including USB-C as the default charging port and a Dynamic Island notch cutout for all models, which is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models.