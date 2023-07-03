Apple iPhone 15 Pro Likely To Launch With These New Features

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the upcoming iPhone 15 series in September this year. Like last year, there will be four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Ahead of any official announcements from the iPhone maker, a new report from MacRumors revealed that iPhone 15 Pro models have a wider range of new features, including an A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, faster USB-C port, and more.

A17 Bionic Chip And USB-C port

The report mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, manufactured based on TSMC’s 3nm process. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to have an A16 Bionic chip.

Design

Coming to the design, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. Similar to recent Apple Watch models, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have ultra-thin curved bezels around the display.

The iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a customizable Action button similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. This button would replace the traditional Ring/Silent switch found on iPhones since 2007. Users would have the ability to assign different system functions to the button, including Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Low Power Mode, and more, MacRumors reported.

Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to include a USB-C port with support for USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This would offer significantly faster data transfer speeds compared to existing iPhones with Lightning connectors. However, it is worth noting that the standard iPhone 15 models will likely retain the USB 2.0 speeds similar to the Lightning port.

Wi-Fi 6E

Like the latest Macs and iPad Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless speeds, according to MacRumors. The report also mentions that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will include a periscope telephoto lens.