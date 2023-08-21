Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Rebranded As Ultra This Year After All

Apple iPhone 15 launch event is likely to happen next month, and regular updates have kept us posted on the possible features, design changes and camera improvements of the new iPhone series. This week’s tip suggests Apple might have finally decided to go with the rebranding of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and give it the Ultra treatment like Samsung has done in the past year with the Galaxy S23 series.

The latest update comes via this report, which quotes multiple sources now using the Ultra moniker for the Pro Max variant of the iPhone 15 series. The tipster also claims that the Ultra variant could get a 10x zoom camera, which would definitely create interest among iPhone users. Going for the Ultra moniker allows Apple to further differentiate the lineup with four models catering to different price ranges. We have heard about the Ultra variant from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg previously, who indicated that Apple could wait till 2024 before making the change.

Apple already has the vanilla and the Plus variant. While the other two fit into the Pro lineup, where the main difference was the screen size. Bringing an Ultra into the mix allows Apple to further push the price lever for iPhones, which invariably helps its business.

Having said that, most of the rumours about the iPhone 15 Pros have been pointing towards a similar focus, with a new titanium body packaged with the latest A series chip and advanced cameras in tow. Apple is also likely to include Actions buttons on the Pro lineup, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra model.

One of the biggest changes could be the charging speed supported by the iPhone 15 models, thanks to the inclusion of USB C charging port from Apple for the first time. Reports suggest, these new iPhone 15 models could offer 35W wired charging speed out of the box.