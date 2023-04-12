Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro May Not Have Solid-State Buttons: Know More

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will no longer feature solid-state buttons, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The change is due to unresolved technical issues before mass production.

Kuo had previously stated that the devices would be equipped with solid-state buttons, which offer haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing a button. However, in a Medium post, he confirmed that the phones will have physical buttons instead.

It is unclear whether the design will feature two volume buttons or a single, elongated button, as was previously rumored. Kuo believes that the change will have limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for the Pro models, as there is still time for Apple to modify the device’s design during the EVT development stage, MacRumors reported.

Meanwhile, another report recently claimed that iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more. According to GSMArena, the size of the individual camera protrusions will increase once again, and the entire hump will thicken.

Two iPhone 15 Pro models’ removal of solid-state button design negatively affects Cirrus Logic and AAC / 兩款iPhone 15 Pro取消固態按鍵設計不利Cirrus Logic與瑞聲科技https://t.co/Ot81sCQzgk— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 12, 2023

Moreover, the report mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a smaller camera protrusion as well, which is rumoured to house a periscope zoom lens. According to previous speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro’s cameras will have “all-new sensor technology that will capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings".

USB-C port is also widely expected to be included in all iPhone 15 versions, but the fastest charging will be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple. The report further showed that the volume and mute buttons will be haptic rather than physical, with two haptic engines dedicated to simulating button presses.

The mute toggle will no longer be a sliding switch, but a haptic button. As with the back glass, the screen glass will have a subtle curvature, transitioning seamlessly into the titanium frame, with only 1.55mm bezels all around.

The thinner bezels will make the iPhone 15 Pro narrower than its predecessor, since the screen size will stay the same, according to the report.

