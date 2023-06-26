Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely To Feature New Custom Button: What To Expect

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is likely to launch four new iPhones in September this year. The latest iPhone 15 series will reportedly include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Ahead of the official announcement, a new leak has claimed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a new custom button. According to Gizmochina, leaked images of a protective case designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max have recently emerged online.

Prominent leaker Majin Bu has shared leaked images that offer a glimpse into the design changes of Apple’s upcoming flagship device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The typical Mute switch, which hasn’t changed in 16 years, has been relocated, which is the most notable modification shown in the leaked pictures.

The Mute switch on earlier iPhone models was located on the upper left side of the device and had an easy-to-use flat and narrow oval opening in the casing. However, the leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max case differs noticeably from this renowned design, the report said.

As per the report, the opening where the silent switch was previously located has undergone a noticeable change. It now features a larger and more rounded shape. Speculations suggest that this modified opening might accommodate a new custom button, potentially replacing the conventional silent switch.

Previous reports indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones would introduce several new features. These include solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame for enhanced durability, and an increase in RAM capacity. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Another notable change could be the inclusion of a USB Type-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning port, simplifying charging with a single cable.