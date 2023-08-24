Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Face Lengthy Delay After Launch: Know Why

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone 15 series, which should happen next month, but the company has concerns already. Reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) variant will not be hitting the shelves before October, which is a delay of around 3 weeks from the supposed launch of the device.

It has been mentioned that Apple plans to use a new camera sensor for the Pro Max variant, which will be supplied by Sony, but the unit is unlikely to meet the actual production timeline, which invariably pushes the availability date for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model in the market.

The report from 9to5Mac has quoted an analyst who has in-depth details on the production and Apple’s suppliers who are facing issues to put the puzzle into place before the big launch event from Apple.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get one of the biggest camera upgrade in years and Apple might have to bide its time to get the product out in the market. Some might say that a one month delay is not a big deal but when a company is putting all its eggs in the premium basket, the need for the Pro Max variant to be out there quickly is apparent. The new iPhone 15 premium variant should use the new A17 bionic chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM.

It has been reported that Apple will use Sony’s periscope lens for the Pro Max but it is not a confirmed update yet. Reports also claim that Apple will offer colour-matching braided charging cables this year with the iPhones.

Apple’s strategy to increase the price of the iPhones in the past few years have received criticism but the company seems to be enjoying the higher share of revenue because of the change, which is always going to please the brand and its shareholders. iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced around $1,099 for the base variant, going up to $1,299 or even $1,499 for the higher storage models, and people would be hoping the upgrades make it worthy.