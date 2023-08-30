Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Will Be The Top-Selling Model: Here’s Why

Apple iPhone 15 series is launching next month, with the September 12 event date confirmed via the invite this week. But all eyes are likely going to eagerly wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model which should have the biggest upgrades as every year. In fact, the Pro Max variant seems to be one of the top sellers for Apple, and the latest model could continue that trend according to industry analysts.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a new periscope camera and other hardware upgrades that will make it Apple’s top-selling iPhone model in the coming months, as predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo.

He even has the numbers to vouch for his estimates, as he claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will account for around 40 per cent of the total iPhone 15 series orders. He points out that Apple keeping the periscope zoom lens exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant will help with increased demand, which invariably means that Apple will need to ship more units of the premium model.

Smartphone cameras have gone up a notch in the past few years but Apple continues to dish out the regular stuff, which could change now that most rumours hint that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see the biggest iPhone camera upgrade in years. That is likely to push the price of the model, but going by last year’s sales charts, it shouldn’t be a deterrent to the buyers, which will surely please Apple.

Periscope lenses have been offered by brands like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi among others, but Apple’s entry will be the biggest push for the segment, getting more brands into the equation, which allows the tech to democratise and be available to more consumers.

It is reported that Apple is using Largan as the exclusive supplier for the periscope lens module, and the high demand for the model will surely excite the company. After all, the next iPhone 16 lineup should also have the camera tech, which means Largan can expect a big chunk of its demand from Apple in the near future.