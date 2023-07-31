Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models To Come With Thinner Bezels, Titanium Frame And More

The launch of the upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones and next-generation watches from Apple is just a few weeks away. The company is expected to bring major changes to the latest iPhones this year. Now, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will come with a titanium frame, thinner bezels and a price increase.

Gurman said that with a new display technology, their screens will also have thinner bezels, which will reduce the size of the black border by about a third. The iPhone 15 series smartphones are said to come with a customisable button, replacing the mute switch.

In addition, Apple is expected to replace the Lightning port with USB-C. There might be a price increase in regions outside the US, and a possibility of a price hike within the US as well. Gurman also revealed two other significant upgrades in store for Apple’s devices this year.

As per Gurman’s reports, the standard iPhone model is expected to replace the notch with the Dynamic Island design. Regarding the Apple Watch, the upcoming S9 processor is predicted to offer a significant performance improvement, the first notable boost since 2020.

Earlier speculations indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones might feature the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing users with high-speed wireless connectivity.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the lower-end iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models launching later this year will feature a 48MP rear camera lens with a new stacked sensor design that can capture more light.

Apple resolved yield issues for its new camera sensor by working with supplier Sony, who increased production capacity to meet Apple’s demand. As a result, Android partners experienced a significant reduction in supply.

The breand first introduced a 48MP camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This lens allows users to capture 48MP ProRAW photos, offering more detail and editing flexibility in the image file. In comparison, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from the same year used a 12MP camera lens.