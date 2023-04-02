CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons Likely To Work With Gloves And Cases: Know More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons Likely To Work With Gloves And Cases: Know More

IANS

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year. Image Source: MacRumors

The standard iPhone 15 models are predicted to keep the same traditional button mechanism as the iPhone 14 series

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone’s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases.

The information came from a reliable source who claimed that with a new sensitivity toggle in Settings, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customise the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device, reports MacRumors.

Earlier this week, the same anonymous tipster mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a new ultra-low energy chip which will allow the new volume, power and “Action" solid-state buttons to remain functional when the device is powered off or out of battery.

The standard iPhone 15 models are predicted to keep the same traditional button mechanism as the iPhone 14 series, with solid-state capacitive buttons expected to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models only.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant will limit its display features — Always-On and ProMotion — to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
