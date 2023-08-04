Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Could Happen On This Date: All Details

Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September, which is the traditional timeline for the big launch every year and now we have a suggested date for the launch. Reports indicate that the iPhone 15 series could be announced on September 13 which is a Wednesday.

Apple has generally gone with a Monday or Tuesday as the launch day for iPhones, so it will be interesting to see if the final date is indeed going to fall on a Wednesday.

The new iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be a significant upgrade for Apple, as it moves away from its in-house lightning connector to USB C for charging.

The new lineup is likely to have the same set of models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max. Reports have hinted that the Pro Max could be rebranded as Ultra this year, but so far we don’t see that happening this year.

The screen on the iPhone 15 and Plus could finally get the Dynamic Island feature, while the Pro versions come with a thinner bezel and a new display tech. The cameras could also see major improvements, with a 48MP primary camera on the iPhone 15 while the Pros could get an upgraded sensor this year.

All these new features could mean that Apple might increase the prices of the models further, which could bring the starting price of the iPhone 15 series to around $899 going up to $1,499 for the Pro Max version. But Apple has some concerns already, as analysts suggest the demand for the iPhone 15 series could be lower than what the company saw for its previous version.

We’re all eager to see what the company has to show in front of the world and whether the new iPhones can generate its usual level of excitement.