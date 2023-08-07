Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Likely On September 13, Sale From September 22

Apple iPhone 15 Series launch event is now reportedly set for September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year. According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, new iPhones would be available for pre-order on September 15, and the 15 series could go on sale on September 22.

Another report from 9to5Mac last week claimed that multiple carrier partners have blocked employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, in anticipation of a “major smartphone announcement." The report from 9to5Mac aligns with Gurman’s reported schedule.

Apple typically sends out media invitations about a week before the event date. In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates.

This year, Apple is expected to launch 4 new smartphones in iPhone 15 series — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag compared to the current models.

Analyst Tim Long from Barclays recently claimed that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones, based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. MacRumours the iPhone 15 Pro to be priced up to $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will cost $799 and $899 as before. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at up to $1,099 (up from $999), and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost up to $1,299 (up from $1,099).

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Pro models are rumored to have several new features, such as a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner display bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.