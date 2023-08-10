Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event To Follow Same Pre-Recorded Format As Last Year: Report

Apple is set to launch new ‌iPhones, including the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, the latest Watch Series 9, and a new Apple Watch Ultra next month. Ahead of the official announcement, a new report has claimed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will follow the same format as last year’s event.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it includes an in-person part at Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on experience with the new products for the invited media. In 2023, after the pandemic, some might have expected Apple to host a live stage event for its new flagship ‌iPhone‌ launch. However, the format seen at WWDC in June indicates that Apple prefers their current event style moving forward.

According to reports, if the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are unveiled on September 12 and Apple sticks to its usual debut timing, pre-orders will take place on Friday, September 15, and a launch will follow on Friday, September 22. This year, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag compared to the current models.

This year, the screen on the iPhone 15 and Plus could finally get the Dynamic Island feature, while the Pro versions come with a thinner bezel and a new display tech. The cameras could also see major improvements, with a 48MP primary camera on the iPhone 15 while the Pros could get an upgraded sensor this year.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.

Another report recently revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones with Wi-Fi 6E support, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to retain regular Wi-Fi 6.