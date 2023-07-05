Apple iPhone 15 Series May Come With Larger Batteries, New Colour Options: All Details

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four new iPhones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — in September this year. Ahead of the official announcement, a new leak has revealed that iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in new colour options and the iPhone 15 lineup will feature significantly larger batteries.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, a Weibo user has shared information about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, stating that it will be available in a fresh colour option called “crimson."

The report mentions that this new shade could be slightly lighter than the Deep Purple colour offered on the iPhone 14 Pro, while still maintaining a deep and rich appearance.

As per the report, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come in a new green colour option. This finish would be similar to the Green variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. The vanilla model was earlier speculated to come in pink and light blue shades.

The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades. Another report also claims that the iPhone 15 will feature an 18 per cent larger battery, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro a 14 per cent larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max a 12 per cent larger battery.

Reports also suggest that the iPhone Pro models will feature a titanium frame. According to a previous leak, the estimated average selling price for the iPhone 15 series will be around $925 (approximately Rs. 76,300). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to be powered by the current A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could utilize the more advanced A17 Bionic SoC.

Additionally, this year’s iPhone models are rumored to bring 48MP camera units for enhanced photography capabilities, along with the inclusion of a USB Type-C port for charging.