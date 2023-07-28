Apple iPhone 15 Series Price Leaked Months Before Launch: What To Expect

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September. However, a recent report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag compared to the current models.

Analyst Tim Long from Barclays predicts that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones, based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. As per MacRumors, Long anticipates the iPhone 15 Pro to be priced up to $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He believes that the pricing for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will likely remain similar. According to Long’s estimates, the pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup in the US is expected to be as follows:

The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will cost $799 and $899 as before. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at up to $1,099 (up from $999), and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost up to $1,299 (up from $1,099).

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. This feature is not expected to be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year, which could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bill of materials.

The Pro models are rumored to have several new features, such as a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner display bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.

It is also important to note that, last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but they ended up having the same prices as the previous generation.