Apple iPhone 15 Series To Come With Proximity Sensor Inside 'Dynamic Island'

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to integrate the proximity sensor within the “Dynamic Island" area in the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The Dynamic Island area is the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display.

According to a report, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the proximity sensor in the iPhone 15 series will be integrated inside the Dynamic Island area instead of sitting below, as it does on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen. This new placement of the proximity sensor is expected to bring added convenience to iPhone users.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later. According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues. This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Recently, another report hinted that iPhone 15 series will have dynamic island, not just the Pro models. The leaked prototypes of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max seem to carry identical notch that is likely to expand thanks to the software optimisation done in iOS since its addition last year.

While the report shares this positive update, it also mentions that the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus are unlikely to feature a ProMotion display, instead having the standard 60Hz refresh rate screen. These two models will also miss out on the Always-On Display feature and Apple will continue with this ploy of using older A-series chips with the non-Pro models in 2023 as well.

The major difference is going to be in the build materials, with Apple tipped to be using titanium frame for the Pro models rather than the stainless steel finish. Making this change will surely help the company to trim the size and weight of the Pro models, which is definitely needed.

Read all the Latest Tech News here