Apple iPhone 15 To Support Fast Charging With Up To 35W: Know More

Apple iPhone 15 Launch: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to launch its latest iPhone 15 series smartphones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next month. Ahead of the rumoured September 12 launch, a recent report suggests that switching to USB-C could result in faster charging speeds of up to 35W for the iPhone 15 models.

As per 9to5Mac sources, at least some of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are able to charge at this higher wattage. Currently, the iPhone 14 models support charging speeds of approximately 27W, while the Pro models charge slightly faster. Upgrading to 35W would significantly accelerate charging times.

Apple no longer includes a power adapter with iPhones, but the company recommends using a 20W+ charger for fast charging. If ‌iPhone 15‌ supports 35W charging, Apple might recommend their 30W MacBook Air charger or the 35W Dual USB-C charger for the fastest charging.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models would support faster charging speeds due to the transition to USB-C. He said that the faster speeds would be available with MFi-certified USB-C chargers, including the 20W power adapter, MacRumors reported.

In another report, a leaker known as DuanRui claimed that Apple may not release any leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup. Not much is known about Apple possibly stopping leather case production for now. However, ShrimpApplePro and 9to5Mac also reported the same from other sources, so the rumour is likely credible.

Apple introduced leather cases in 2013 with the iPhone 5S. Each new iPhone model brought updated colours and small design changes, like aluminum buttons and MagSafe compatibility.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India’s regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. MySmartPrice has spotted an Apple device with the model number A3094 in the BIS database. The ‌iPhone 14‌ has the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882.