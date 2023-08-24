Apple iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Might Not Get Faster Data Transfer Speeds

Apple iPhone 15 Launch: Just weeks before the rumored launch of Apple’s new iPhone 15 series, a recent report revealed that the USB-C charging cables for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have USB 2.0 data transfer speeds.

According to leaks, all iPhone 15 models, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time.

USB-C is better than Lightning in many ways, but a recent report from leaker Majun Bu suggests that the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might not get faster data transfer speeds despite switching to USB-C.

“The USB-C cables supplied in iPhone 15 boxes are indeed limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds at a rate of 480 MBps, which is the same as Lightning," Majun Bu said.

On the other hand, both iPhone 15 Pro models are expected faster USB-C transfer speeds. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that they’ll support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.

“With the higher-specification data transfer speed, iPhone 15 Pro models will therefore be able to transfer video and other file types much more quickly than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus," MacRumors said.

Reports also suggest that every iPhone 15 will have a stronger and longer USB-C charging cable in the box. These cables are expected to be color-matched with potential new iPhone colours, like black, white, yellow, blue, and orange.

In related news, reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) variant will not be hitting the shelves before October, which is a delay of around 3 weeks from the supposed launch of the device.

It has been mentioned that Apple plans to use a new camera sensor for the Pro Max variant, which will be supplied by Sony, but the unit is unlikely to meet the actual production timeline, which invariably pushes the availability date for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model in the market.

The report from 9to5Mac has quoted an analyst who has in-depth details on the production and Apple’s suppliers who are facing issues to put the puzzle into place before the big launch event from Apple.