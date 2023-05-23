Apple iPhone 16 Likely To Get Vertical Camera Layout Similar To iPhone 12: All Details Here

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring major changes to iPhones next year. The upcoming lower-end iPhone 16 model may feature a vertical layout for its rear camera lenses. This design change is expected to extend to the larger iPhone 16 Plus as well.

According to information shared by Twitter account @URedditor, the iPhone 16 would see a return to the vertical camera layout last seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in 2021, MacRumors reported.

The leaker suggests that this change would make the device easily recognizable as the latest model, especially when combined with other new design elements like the Dynamic Island and the introduction of a USB-C port.

Apple had adopted a diagonally-arranged rear camera layout starting with the iPhone 13 series, which continued with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, this diagonal arrangement is expected to be retained for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, making them the last models to feature this design.

According to MacRumors, the exact reason behind Apple’s potential decision to revert to a vertical camera layout remains unknown. During the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple simply mentioned that the diagonal arrangement enabled an advanced dual-camera system. It is possible that Apple has found a way to fit camera components within a vertical orientation once again.

The iPhone 16 is expected to be announced in September 2024, which means it is still quite some time away from its official release. As with any rumors, it’s important to note that design plans could change before the final product is unveiled.

On the other hand, bigger changes are anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are rumored to sport larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. These Pro models are expected to feature triple-lens rear camera systems, and thus the vertical layout would not apply to them.