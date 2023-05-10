Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro To Come With Larger 6.9-Inch And 6.3-Inch Display Size: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to launch its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in 2024, with display sizes of around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. These new sizes would be the largest ever for the iPhone, as the device continues to get bigger.

The information comes from analyst Ross Young, who has a track record of accurately predicting display-related details for upcoming Apple products. Speaking with MacRumors, industry analyst Young suggests that Apple will up the size of the Pro-series iPhones next year, with the devices increasing from the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per the report, he will reveal the actual sizes to two decimal places during his speech at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23. Young did not indicate if the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also have larger displays.

By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and these sizes are not expected to change with the iPhone 15 Pro models launching later this year.

In the past, Young has provided accurate information related to display features of upcoming Apple products. He correctly predicted the inclusion of ProMotion in the iPhone 13 Pro and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the sixth-generation iPad mini’s larger 8.3-inch display and other details.

Meanwhile, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic recently reportedly confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro, which is set to launch in September 2023 as part of the latest iPhone 15 series, will no longer feature solid-state buttons as initially rumored.

In a letter to shareholders, the company stated that a new product that was scheduled to launch this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned. This product is widely believed to be the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro, MacRumors reported.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously reported that iPhone 15 Pro models would have been equipped with two additional Taptic Engines that provided haptic feedback when the solid-state buttons were pressed.

